Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed may finance medical response and more under U.S. House bill

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:53 IST
Fed may finance medical response and more under U.S. House bill

The U.S. Congress is considering authorizing the Federal Reserve to pay the tab as local governments ramp up shipments of testing equipment, masks and ventilators desperately needed to diagnose coronavirus cases, treat patients and keep medical personnel safe.

Emergency legislation pending in Congress would use the Fed's financial might to bankroll state and local government efforts to fight the pandemic, a dramatic expansion of the central bank's role in responding to the health crisis. The legislation proposed by House Democratic leaders would change the Federal Reserve Act to have the Fed buy local government bonds and securities used to purchase medical equipment, broaden testing, quarantine patients, and sustain "the maintenance and delivery of basic public services."

The 1400-page bill would compel the central bank to quickly establish procedures to buy state and local bonds needed to fund the crisis response in stricken areas, and charge what would currently be near 0% interest. The number of cases has skyrocketed, overwhelming local medical systems. The equipment and testing shortage has threatened to postpone the day when the U.S. economy can safely reopen.

Under the legislation the Fed within a week of enactment would "establish a facility to buy and sell, at home or abroad, bills, notes, bonds and warrants...in order to fund a public health or public service response to the COVID-19 pandemic." The House bill, subject of negotiations underway between lawmakers and the Trump administration, would broaden the Fed's role in other ways not included in companion Senate legislation. The House draft has 29 separate references to the Fed, while the bill originally proposed by Senate Republican leaders had none.

The house bill would require the central bank to cover losses of financial institutions asked to suspend loan repayments for households and small businesses, and to ensure mortgage servicers can continue payments to holders of mortgage backed securities, as well as of property taxes and insurance. Those obligations signal lawmakers' interest in bringing the power of the Fed's theoretically unlimited balance sheet to bear on the crisis. They would supplement the historic efforts already announced by the Fed to ensure corporations and local governments can maintain funding through a crisis that has shut down large portions of the economy.

A separate program for "Main Street" businesses has been announced, but the details and level of funding will depend on what congress finally adopts. Under the House version the Fed is to establish a credit facility for "small businesses," but also has broad power to define that as any group of businesses where assistance "would promote full employment and price stability."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised the issue of help for local governments in a phone call with Fed chairman Jerome Powell, and other lawmakers have also pressed him on the issue. The Fed did not respond to a request for comment about the House legislation. Though the central bank opened groundbreaking new programs this week in response to the crisis, Powell in a press conference this month said he did not feel the central bank needed the sort of broad authority the House legislation includes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

NY governor sounds alarm over 'astronomical' coronavirus numbers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned Tuesday of troubling and astronomical numbers in the rate of coronavirus infections in New York, saying they were doubling every three days. Cuomo said the virus could now peak in one of the countrys mo...

BSEB intermediate results 2020: 80.44pc students pass, girls

An estimated 80.44 per cent of the 12,04,834 students passed the class 12 state board examinations in Bihar, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The girls outshone boys this year in the intermediate results of the Bihar School E...

Italy seeks to head off strikes as unions push on coronavirus

The Italian government met unions on Tuesday to try to head off the threat of strikes called by labour organisations demanding a wider shutdown of the economy and better safety measures for staff forced to work during the coronavirus crisis...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases -minister

Turkeys death toll from the coronavirus increased by seven to 44 on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 343 to 1,872, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.He said on Twitter that 3,952 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020