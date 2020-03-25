Japan says U.S. President Trump supports Olympic delay "100%"
U.S. President Donald Trump fully supports a delay in the Tokyo Olympics agreed between Japan and the international Olympic panel, a Japanese government spokesman said on Wednesday, citing comments made to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a telephone call.
"President Trump repeatedly said the postponement is an excellent and wise decision," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura told a news briefing. "There was a remark that he supports Prime Minister Abe's stance 100%."
On Tuesday, the Tokyo Games were postponed to 2021, for the first time in the event's 124-year modern history, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Shinzo Abe
- Japan