Bengal converts state-run hospital into COVID-19 isolation, treatment facility

The West Bengal government has started discharging patients from a state-run hospital and stopped admitting new ones to the institute to convert the entire facility into an isolation and treatment center for people suspected to be infected with coronavirus, a senior health official said on Wednesday. Full-fledged operations at Medical College Hospital, Kolkata as a dedicated facility for isolation and treatment of suspected coronavirus patients will begin from Saturday, he said.

"From Tuesday, we have started discharging patients who are in better condition and also stopped admitting new patients, especially those who are pregnant and are referring them to other hospitals. "This is as per the state government's plan to convert the entire hospital, which has 2,200 beds, into an isolation and treatment center for persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus," the official said.

Another official of the health department said the step was taken as part of the state government's preparedness to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "We plan to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients at a dedicated hospital. There are several things to be done and we are working on them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

