Germany's Merkel, China's Xi agree close cooperation on coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the coronavirus crisis in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday and they agreed to stay in close contact regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the German government said in a statement.

"They agreed that the current crisis can only be resolved through close international cooperation," the statement read.

