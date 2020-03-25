Peugeot restarts car production in virus-hit Wuhan with Dongfeng
French automaker Peugeot SA's joint venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group said on Wednesday it had restarted car production at its plant in Wuhan city, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak.
The joint venture is also making cars from two other manufacturing bases in Chengdu and Xiangyang.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
