COVID-19: Telangana Health Minister inspects personal protection equipment of health workers

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra on Wednesday inspected Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to ensure that health workers were not infected from coronavirus. The Minister said that all facilities are being provided to doctors and staff to treat coronavirus positive patients. The personal protection Kits like N 95 masks, eyeglasses, gown quality are being checked, he said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana has reported 35 positive COVID-19 cases so far. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 606. (ANI)

