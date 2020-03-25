No fresh coronavirus cases detected in Bengal

No fresh novel coronavirus cases was detected in West Bengal on Wednesday, a health department bulletin said here. Two persons were tested positive on Tuesday,.

So far, nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. Of them, one died at a private hospital on Monday afternoon. Swab samples were collected from at least 54 people with symptoms of coronavirus on Wednesday and sent for examination. The test reports were not yet received.

A total of 3,969 people were kept under home surveillance and 97 kept under hospital observation at the moment, the bulletin added..

