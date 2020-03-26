Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron pledges massive investment in health system after virus crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 01:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 01:10 IST
France's Macron pledges massive investment in health system after virus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged "massive investments" in the country's public hospital health system, close to a breaking point as it copes with the coronavirus outbreak which has already caused 1,331 deaths in the country.

"Once this crisis is over, a massive investment plan and an upgrade of the career paths will be put in place for our hospital system", Macron told a news conference in eastern France, where the disease outbreak is raging.

He also said he had decided to launch an army operation to help the population with health and logistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Chile quarantines 1.3 million people in Santiago due to coronavirus

Chiles government on Wednesday announced a general quarantine for large parts of capital Santiago after the country surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began locally at the start of March.Health Minister Jaime ...

Erdogan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks; school closures extended

Turkey will overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks through good measures, with as little damage as possible, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as Ankara extended the closure of all schools until April 30. Turkeys ...

Reports: Bengals agree to three-year deal with S Bell

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a three-year, 18 million deal with free agent safety Vonn Bell, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Bengals also signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims to a one-year contract, E...

Brazil's biggest private lenders donate 5 million coronavirus tests

Brazils top three private-sector lenders on Wednesday said they are donating 5 million coronavirus tests, ventilators, and imaging equipment in response to the outbreak, according to a statement.Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020