Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals acupuncture can reduce migraine headaches

In a new trial from China, researchers have found that acupuncture can reduce migraine headaches compared to both sham (placebo) acupuncture and usual care.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 08:53 IST
Study reveals acupuncture can reduce migraine headaches
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a new trial from China, researchers have found that acupuncture can reduce migraine headaches compared to both sham (placebo) acupuncture and usual care. The researchers say doctors should provide information about acupuncture as an option when discussing preventive treatment strategies with patients. The research was published in the journal The BMJ .

More than one billion people worldwide are affected by migraine. It has considerable impact on quality of life and imposes a substantial burden on society. For people with frequent migraines, preventive treatments to reduce headache frequency are available, but not all patients respond well to drug therapy and many prefer to avoid it. Evidence for the benefit of acupuncture on migraine prevention has been mixed.

So a team of researchers based in China set out to compare the effectiveness of manual (real) acupuncture with sham (placebo) acupuncture or usual care. Their findings are based on 147 patients (average age 37) with a history of migraine without aura who were recruited from seven hospitals in China from June 2016 to November 2018.

None of the patients had received acupuncture before, and all were instructed not to take any painkillers or start any other treatments during the trial. After four weeks of baseline assessment, patients were randomly allocated to receive either 20 sessions of manual acupuncture at true acupuncture points, 20 sessions of non-penetrating sham acupuncture at non-acupuncture points, or usual care (including advice on lifestyle and self-management) over eight weeks.

Over the next 12 weeks, the researchers compared changes in migraine days and migraine attacks per four-week period from baseline. Compared with sham acupuncture, manual acupuncture resulted in a greater reduction in migraine days (3.9 v 2.2) at weeks 13 to 20 and migraine attacks (2.3 v 1.6) at weeks 17 to 20, with an apparent increasing trend.

The adjusted difference between manual and sham acupuncture was 1.4 fewer migraine days at weeks 13 to 16, and 2.1 fewer migraine days and at weeks 17 to 20. Sham acupuncture resulted in a minor reduction in migraine attacks compared with usual care (1.6 v 0.4) during weeks 17 to 20, with a slightly decreasing trend over this period.

No severe adverse events were reported. The researchers point to some limitations, such as the relatively short (20 week) study period. Strengths include use of a non-penetrating needle for sham acupuncture, and successful blinding to increase the reliability of the results.

These results show that treatment with manual acupuncture compared to sham acupuncture or usual care, "resulted in a significantly higher reduction in the frequency of migraine days and migraine attacks," write the authors. They say acupuncture "can be recommended as a prophylactic treatment" and clinicians "should provide patients with information about acupuncture as an option when discussing prophylactic treatment strategies."

And they call for longer term studies to assess how long the effects of acupuncture would last. "We now have good evidence that acupuncture is an effective treatment for episodic migraine," writes Heather Angus-Leppan, a consultant neurologist at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, in a linked editorial.

She acknowledges that the effects of acupuncture (and other preventive treatments) are a modest reduction in migraine days each month, and it is difficult for clinicians to know whether this level of benefit would be noticeable to patients until we have long-term data. But she says, given that almost 90% of people with frequent migraine have no effective preventive treatment, "acupuncture provides a useful additional tool in our therapeutic armoury."

This study "helps to move acupuncture from having an unproven status in complementary medicine to an acceptable evidence based treatment," she concludes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Stokes continues IPL preparations despite cancellation threat

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes continues to train for the 13th IPL even though he is aware that the T20 league may become yet another sporting event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was originally scheduled to s...

China reports 67 new imported coronavirus cases

China has reported no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67 in a day after the deadly virus was brought under control in its epicentre Wuhan, health off...

U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector

The U.S. Senate voted late Wednesday 96-0 to give the U.S. aviation industry 58 billion in a coronavirus-rescue package, half in the form of grants to cover some 750,000 employees paychecks, in a badly needed lifeline for an industry facing...

Sourav Ganguly donates rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown

As India continues its fight against coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI President Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs to the needy people. The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB, in its statement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020