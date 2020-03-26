Left Menu
800 quarantined in Delhi after in contact with corona positive Mohalla Clinic doctor

As many as 800 people have been quarantined for 14 days after they came in contact with a mohalla clinic doctor in Delhi, who was tested positive for the lethal infection, said the state's Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

800 quarantined in Delhi after in contact with corona positive Mohalla Clinic doctor
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to media on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 800 people have been quarantined for 14 days after they came in contact with a mohalla clinic doctor in Delhi, who was tested positive for the lethal infection, said the state's Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The Minister informed that a mohalla clinic doctor and four others have tested positive after they came in contact with a woman who returned from Saudi Arabia. The doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive for lethal infection.

"COVID-19 cases in Delhi have risen to 36. A mohalla clinic doctor and four others have been tested positive after they came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia. The doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive," Jain told media here. According to the Delhi Health Department, 800 people have been quarantined for 14 days as they came in contact with mohalla clinic doctor."A total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured people that the supply of essential commodities will not be hampered at any cost and added that personnel manning shops and engaged in other essential services would be issued E-passes promptly to facilitate their movement in the national capital during the 21-day lockdown period.As per Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 649 in the country, including 593 active cases, 42 cured or discharged people and 13 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

