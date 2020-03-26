Greek economy to contract by 1-3% this year-finmin

Greece estimates a contraction to its economy at between 1 and 3% this year from the impact of coronavirus which has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill, its finance minister said on Thursday.

Christos Staikouras said he expected the impact to be milder than other euro zone countries, but said any estimates were tempered by how long the coronavirus crisis would last. A recovery in economic activity in 2021 was expected to be sharp, Staikouras told Greece's Skai TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.