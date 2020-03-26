Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore to tap reserves for $30 bln in new virus support measures

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:31 IST
Singapore to tap reserves for $30 bln in new virus support measures
Representative Image Image Credit: pixnio

Singapore on Thursday unveiled more than $30 billion in new measures to help businesses and households brace against the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to push the bellwether economy into a deep recession. The new plans amounting to around S$48 billion ($33 billion) will see the government dip into its national reserves for the first time since the global financial crisis.

It comes just weeks after the city-state announced earlier several multi-billion dollar virus-fighting plans in its annual budget. Singapore has won global plaudits in its two-month-long battle with the virus, but a recent surge in infections has forced authorities to close its borders and entertainment venues in moves that are battering firms across the travel and finance hub. ($1 = 1.4467 Singapore dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

"Nobody will starve," in UK during coronavirus crisis, says Ocado chairman

The chairman of British online supermarket Ocado said on Thursday there was no shortage of food in the country.Nobody will starve, Stuart Rose told BBC radio....

Govt hikes MGNREGA wages to help poor tide over lockdown

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a wage increase under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. Wage increase from Rs 1...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 252 p.m.There is no restriction on hawkers, online home-delivery services amid lockdown, says Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. 236 p....

European flights down 60% this week - aviation data firm OAG

Flights in Europe are down 60 this week, equal to 92,000 fewer services, compared with the same week last year, aviation data firm OAG said on Thursday.Middle East flights are down 45 and there are 30 fewer services in the Asia Pacific regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020