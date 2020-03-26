European flights down 60% this week - aviation data firm OAG

Flights in Europe are down 60% this week, equal to 92,000 fewer services, compared with the same week last year, aviation data firm OAG said on Thursday.

Middle East flights are down 45% and there are 30% fewer services in the Asia Pacific region, according to an OAG presentation.

The global coronavirus outbreak has shattered demand for air travel, forcing several major airlines to ground their fleets.

