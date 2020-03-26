Left Menu
AIIMS sets up task force to develop management protocol for COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-03-2020 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:44 IST
The AIIMS has set up a task force to develop a management protocol for COVID-19 and has constituted several committees to be able to respond to challenges which may emerge in the coming days due to the rising number of infection.  According to an office memorandum issued on Thursday, the committees which have been constituted for coordination of various activities related to management of patients in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic include resource management committee, human resource committee, diagnostic management committee and medical management committee. Medical management sub-committees constituted for various patient care areas identified for managing COVID-19 patients will estimate requirement of materials, machines, manpower and diagnostic backup, which will be needed to provide care to the patients and take care of health care workers in these areas.

After having checked local availability of various resources at each location, the requirement of various resources will be worked out by the sub-committees and forwarded to resource management committee and human resource management committee, the office memorandum stated. Resource management committee will look into demands for materials and machines and decide on ways and means to procure these through store sections of the institute in a centralised manner, it said.

The human resource management committee will look into requirement of manpower and mobilise requisite manpower from within the institute and deploy in various locations. Diagnostic management committee will assess capacity to do testing for COVID-19 and work out ways to ramp up the same as per needs of the institute.

All healthcare personnel will be trained to handle and use personal protection equipment (PPE) to be able to take care of themselves and patients. This will be coordinated by committee constituted for training. The memorandum has been issued to all chiefs of centres and all heads of departments at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

