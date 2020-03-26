73-yr-old corona-positive man dies in Bhilwara: Official

A 73-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in coma due to kidney failure in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district died on Thursday, an official said. The death occurred on a day when two more persons, one each in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu, tested positive for COVID-19 infection, he said said.

Both the patients, who tested positive, have the travel history to Middle East. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far rose to 40. The patient with chronic kidney and diabetes issues was admitted to a Bhilwara private hospital, whose three doctors and nine nursing staffers were found positive for coronavirus infection.

The authorities, however, did not attribute the death of septuagenarian patient directly to coronavirus infection. "A death has occurred but the patient was in coma due to kidney failure and diabetes before coronavirus spread in Bhilwara. So, it would not be appropriate (to say) that he died of COVID-19 as the death occurred due to pre-existing diseases," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said that two positive cases, including one in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu have been found today. Total number of positive cases have rose to 49 in the state so far. Entire state is under lockdown from March 22. Massive screening is underway to trace out contagion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.