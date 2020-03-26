Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Senate vote, massive U.S. coronavirus bill moves to the House

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:31 IST
After Senate vote, massive U.S. coronavirus bill moves to the House

The U.S. Senate's unanimous passage of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill sent the unprecedented economic legislation to the House of Representatives, whose Democratic leaders hope to pass it on Friday.

The Republican-led Senate approved the massive bill - which would be the largest fiscal stimulus measure ever passed by Congress - by 96 votes to none late on Wednesday, overcoming bitter partisan negotiations and boosting its chances of passing the Democratic-majority House. The unanimous vote, a rare departure from bitter partisanship in Washington, underscored how seriously members of Congress are taking the global pandemic as Americans suffer and the medical system reels.

"When there's a crisis of this magnitude, the private sector cannot solve it," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. "Individuals even with bravery and valor are not powerful enough to beat it back. Government is the only force large enough to staunch the bleeding and begin the healing."

The package is intended to flood the country with cash in a bid to stem the crushing impact on the economy of an intensifying epidemic that has killed more than 900 people in the United States and infected at least 60,000. It follows two others that became law this month. The money at stake amounts to nearly half of the total $4.7 trillion the U.S. government spends annually.

Republican President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign the bill as soon as it passes the House, expressed his delight on Twitter. "96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA!" he wrote. Only two other nations, China and Italy, have more coronavirus cases than the United States. The World Health Organization has warned the United States looks set to become the epicenter of the pandemic.

The House's Democratic leaders announced that they would have a voice vote on Friday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she backed the bill, and was open to passing more legislation if needed to address the crisis in future. The House Republican leadership is recommending a "yes" vote.

The massive bill, worth more than $2 trillion, includes a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $3,000 apiece to millions of families. The legislation will also provide $350 billion for small-business loans, $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and at least $100 billion for hospitals and related health systems.

There had been some debate about whether all 430 House members, most of whom have been out of Washington since March 14, would have to return to consider the bill. That would have been difficult, given that at least two have tested positive for coronavirus, a handful of others are in self-quarantine and several states have issued stay-at-home orders. There are five vacant House seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL might happen when things settle down: Rohit Sharma

Swashbuckling opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL might be held once the situation related to the coronavirus outbreak settles down in the country. His remarks came during a l...

SNAPSHOT-What you need to know about the coronavirus

The latest news about the coronavirus worldwide G20 leaders to discuss response to coronavirusLeaders of the worlds largest 20 economies will hold a videoconference chaired by Saudi Arabias King Salman on Thursday to discuss how best to coo...

(Eds: Correcting slug) There is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India: Health Ministry PTI PLB GJS ASGSMN

Eds Correcting slug There is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India Health Ministry PTI PLB GJS ASGSMN...

Indian Performing Rights Society to fund economically weaker sections of music industry amid lockdown: Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and chairman of Indian Performing Rights Society IPRS Javed Akhtar on Thursday announced that the society will be funding for the welfare of people belonging to economically weaker sections in the music industry amid a nationwide l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020