Harley-Davidson withdraws outlook due to coronavirus disruption

  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:16 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:16 IST
Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday withdrew its financial forecasts as the coronavirus outbreak hurts its supply chain, and warned further disruptions could dent its ability to supply and sell motorcycles.

Harley said last week it would shut majority of the production at its facilities in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, starting March 18 through March 29, after an employee tested positive for the virus at its Wisconsin facility.

