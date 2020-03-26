Left Menu
Development News Edition

Caterpillar withdraws 2020 outlook, suspends some operations, amid pandemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:39 IST
Caterpillar withdraws 2020 outlook, suspends some operations, amid pandemic

Caterpillar Inc withdrew its earnings guidance for 2020 on Thursday and suspended some operations, citing economic uncertainty amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has dented equipment sales and hit supply chains. In response to weak demand and disruptions due to the outbreak, the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker said it was temporarily suspending operations at some facilities.

While its financial position remained "strong," the impact of the pandemic on its operations and finances could be "material," the company said. That impact "cannot be reasonably estimated at this time due to the rapid development and fluidity of the situation," it said in a regulatory filing.

In January, Caterpillar had forecast an adjusted profit of $8.50-$10 per share for this year. Shares were up 0.8% at $105.5 in morning trade.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company is part of a growing list of U.S. companies that have withdrawn their earnings outlooks citing the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has exacerbated the travails of the U.S. industrial economy, which was already reeling from a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute. Factory manufacturing activity slowed in February, hurt by a contraction in new orders.

Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday withdrew its financial forecasts and warned further disruptions could dent its ability to supply and sell motorcycles. Earlier this week, farm equipment maker Deere & Co pulled back its 2020 earnings guidance as it struggled with the impact of shutdowns on its plants and supply chains.

The virus has resulted in more than 1,000 deaths in the United States, according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. To prevent its spread, at least 18 states have ordered residents to stay mostly indoors and "non-essential" businesses ordered closed. Caterpillar, considered a bellwether for economic activity, said it continued to run much of its U.S. domestic operations and planned to continue operations in other parts of the world, but said it may suspend operations at more facilities.

The company said it was executing business continuity plans which included utilizing alternative sources, air freight, redirecting orders to other distribution centers and prioritizing supply of its most vital equipment parts. (Additional reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak seeks USD 3.7 bln loan as coronavirus cases cross 1,100

Pakistan has sought USD 3.7 billion additional loan from three multilateral creditors to cope with the economic crisis being posed by the coronavirus outbreak, as the pandemic spread further in the country, infecting over 1,100 people and k...

At G-20 video conference, PM seeks strengthening of global organisations like WHO to deal with healthcare issues: Sources.

At G-20 video conference, PM seeks strengthening of global organisations like WHO to deal with healthcare issues Sources....

RBI offers Rs 11,772 cr to banks through repo auction

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday offered Rs 11,772 crore to banks through a 12-day variable rate repo auctionBefore the auction, the RBI enhanced the amount of auction to Rs 50,000 crore from Rs 25,000 crore, announced earlier. &#160;&...

Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

A man, in his mid-30s, tested positive for the COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, the first case in the Union Territory, officials said. The man, a resident of Mayabunder, had returned from Kolkata on March 24, Chief S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020