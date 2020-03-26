China to suspend entry of foreigners with visas, residence permits due to coronavirus

China will temporarily suspend the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits starting on March 28, as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Exemptions will be made to those travelling in a diplomatic or official capacity, as well as holders of "C" visas, the ministry said in a statement.

"C" visas are issued to foreigners involved in provision of international transportation services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.