Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morgan Stanley promises no job cuts in 2020 as coronavirus crisis grows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:41 IST
Morgan Stanley promises no job cuts in 2020 as coronavirus crisis grows

Morgan Stanley on Thursday pledged to not cut any jobs this year, according to a memo seen by Reuters, as the Wall Street bank sought to reassure employees worried about their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Morgan Stanley spokesman. "While long term we can't be sure how this will play out, we want to commit to you that there will not be a reduction in force at Morgan Stanley in 2020," Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said in the note.

Gorman also spoke about the Federal Reserve's "extraordinary" actions, calling them necessary. The Fed slashed interest rates to near zero earlier this month. The central bank also announced programs that represent a never-before-seen intervention as it aims to cast a financial lifeline to millions of American companies.

"Markets cannot function without liquidity, and the Federal Reserve and other global regulators have taken real steps to address this critical issue," Gorman said. He added that "way too many people" have lost their jobs overnight, and it is essential for governments to act as aggressively as they can.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic brought the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely ended the longest employment boom in U.S. history. "Aside from a performance issue or a breach of the Code of Conduct, your jobs are secure ... At the end of this year, we will know what we are dealing with, and hopefully the economy will be on the mend by then," Gorman told Morgan Stanley's 57,000 employees.

About 90% of Morgan Stanley's employees are currently working from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's coronavirus cases climb to 927: official

South Africas confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose sharply on Thursday to 927 from 709 the previous day, on the eve of a three-week lockdown, the government said. As of today, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have risen by ...

PM pitches for new crisis management protocol at G-20 video conference on coronavirus

As the world reels under the economic and social fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for developing a new crisis management protocol to deal with global health crisis and urged the powerful ...

Man who died at Indore hospital had coronavirus: official

Test report of a 65-year-oldman who died here on Wednesday confirmed that he hadcontracted coronavirus, a local health official said onThursday eveningIt took the death toll of COVID-19 patients in theMadhya Pradesh to twoEarlier, a woman c...

ESM bailout fund could issue "corona bonds" to finance credit for governments

The euro zones ESM bailout fund could issue Social Stability Bonds or corona bonds if it needs to raise money for standby credit that euro zone governments can tap to fight the coronavirus epidemic, slides prepared by the fund showed on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020