COVID-19: Disinfection drive conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital
Assam Health Department and Guwahati Municipal Corporation along with fire and emergency services carried out a disinfection drive at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday in the wake of coronavirus threat.
In a move to combat coronavirus outbreak, the state government has decided to convert the stadium into make-shift hospitals to treat patients suffering from the contagious infection. At least 1,000 people at a time can be quarantined at the facility.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 694 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Sixteen people have lost life due to COVID-19 so far. (ANI)
