Britain will pay self-employed people 80% of average monthly profit

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that self-employed people will receive a taxable grant of 80% of their average monthly profits as part of the government's coronavirus support package.

"The government will pay self-employed people who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus a taxable grant worth 80% of their average monthly profits over the last 3 years up to 2,500 pounds per month," Sunak said at the government's daily news conference.

"It will be open to anyone with trading profits up to 50,000 pounds," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.