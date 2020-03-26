Britain's economic response among the most significant in history - Sunak

Britain has launched one of the most significant economic interventions by any government ever in response to the coronavirus pandemic but there will still be challenging times ahead, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

"What we have done will, I believe, stand as one of the most significant economic interventions at any point in the history of the British state and by any government anywhere in the world," Sunak said after announcing a package of support for the self-employed.

