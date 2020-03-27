Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Existing potential treatment approaches for COVID-19 summarised'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 10:43 IST
'Existing potential treatment approaches for COVID-19 summarised'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Researchers have reviewed the existing potential treatment approaches against the novel coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that drugs directly targeting the virus are likely to be most effective. According to the research, published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, a number of potential therapeutic approaches for the treatment of COVID-19 is growing, including blocking the virus (SARS-CoV-2) from entering cells, disrupting its replication, suppressing overactive human immune response, and vaccines.

However, the scientists, including those from Wuhan University in China, said no drug or vaccine has been officially approved due to the absence of adequate evidence. Assessing earlier studies on the virus, they said SARS-CoV-2 is easily transmissible due to the spike proteins on its surface which bind efficiently to the molecule "angiotensin-converting enzyme 2" (ACE2) on the surfaces of human cells. "Cell entry is the first step of cross-species transmission. SARS-CoV-2 is more likely to infect lung type II alveolar cells, which may explain the severe alveolar damage after infection," the scientists wrote in the research.

The study noted that a pilot clinical trial is underway in patients with severe COVID-19, investigating use of genetically modified human ACE2 to act as "decoys" that would attach to spike proteins, disabling SARS-CoV-2's mechanism for entry into human cells. As of now, the researchers said, the most promising antiviral for fighting SARS-CoV-2 is remdesivir. They said the drug gets incorporated into nascent viral RNA, where it prevents RNA synthesis, and in turn, further viral replication. Remdesivir, according to the study, inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication in laboratory studies. It also noted that the clinical condition of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the US improved following intravenous remdesivir administration. However, they said more data on its effectiveness is needed.

The scientists also noted that Tilarone, a broad-spectrum antiviral, may also be active against SARS-CoV-2. They said the 50-year-old synthetic small molecule is used in some Russian Federation countries and neighboring countries against multiple viruses, including acute respiratory viral infection, influenza, and hepatitis. Based on earlier research, the study noted, Tilarone is also active against chikungunya and MERS-CoV viruses. While tilarone is approved in Russian Federation countries, the researchers said, it has not been tested for safety and efficacy in studies that meet the US Food and Drug Administration standards.

Another approach the study mentioned is the transfusion of blood from recovered patients -- which contain antibodies against the virus -- into current patients. But due to the lack of high-quality clinical trials and knowledge of the precise mechanism of action, the researchers said, it is not clear how effective this therapy is, and is used mainly in patients in critical condition. Several clinical trials investigating its effectiveness and safety against COVID-19 are underway, they added. The study also said there are over fifteen vaccine candidates currently under development around the world, with each taking a different approach to vaccine design -- all of which may take approximately 12-18 months for completion.

"Among these options, we suppose the therapeutic drugs that directly target SARS-CoV-2 will be most effective. Besides, vaccines are critical for the prevention and limitation of COVID-19 transmission, " the researchers concluded in the study..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

GRP inspector took money to ferry migrant workers to Allahabad by train during lockdown: RPF

The railways on Friday said a GRP inspector took money from desperate migrants to ferry them to their hometowns in an empty train even as all passenger services of the national transporter remained suspended in view of the nationwide lockdo...

China's Xi, speaking with Trump, calls on U.S. to improve relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Friday that he hopes the United States will take substantive action to improve bilateral ties, Chinas foreign ministry said.Xi also told Trump that coopera...

Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools: Kejriwal.

Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools Kejriwal....

Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi home

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died of old age reasons in his Delhi home, a member of his family said on Friday. He was 94. Gujral, one of Indias best known artists, died on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020