Hungary to restrict people leaving their homes to fight coronavirus - PM

Hungary will impose restrictions on citizens leaving their homes between March 28 and April 11 to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

The move was passed to further reduce the number of social contacts, which has fallen to about 10 percent its normal rate but needs to be even lower, Orban said.

