Australia's Myer Holdings to close stores in response to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:29 IST
Australia's Myer Holdings will temporarily close all stores for four weeks and stand down 10,000 of its employees without pay in response to widespread movement restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The temporary closure is scheduled from end of business on March 29 until April 27, the company said on Friday. The retailer added, however, that its online businesses would continue to operate. Earlier this month, Myer said it expected the epidemic would drive traffic to its online store.

The company said business-critical staff would continue to operate at 80% of their normal salaries and contracted hours. Various firms have taken similar measures, with listed companies in Australia and New Zealand having laid off or considering laying off at least 106,955 people, temporarily or permanently, highlighting the toll on livelihoods as virtual lockdowns take hold.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Australia has accelerated over the past week, particularly in the most populated states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, with 13 deaths recorded nationally. Myer's executive members have also opted not to receive any remuneration during this period, the company said in a statement.

