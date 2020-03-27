Maha: Another 12 test positive for coronavirus in Sangli

Twelve persons were confirmed tohave contracted coronavirus in western Maharashtra's Sanglidistrict on Friday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients inthe district to 24, a health official said

All these persons were related to or had come incontact with a single family. Some members of this family hadreturned from Saudi Arabia and later tested positive for thevirus

All the newly detected coronavirus patients hadalready been put in hospital quarantine on suspicion of havingcaught the infection, said district civil surgeon C SSalunkhe.

