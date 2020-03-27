Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 769 overnight to 4,858

Spain's coronavirus death toll rose overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, the health ministry said on Friday, a new record in the number of fatalities recorded in 24 hours.

The total number of those infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188 on Thursday. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by Andrei Khalip)

