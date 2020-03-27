Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Bank of Ethiopia to inject $450 million as liquidity for private banks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:07 IST
National Bank of Ethiopia to inject $450 million as liquidity for private banks

Ethiopia's National Bank plans to inject 15 billion Ethiopian birr ($456 million) as liquidity for private banks, part of government measures to cushion the economy over the impact of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"National Bank of Ethiopia to avail 15 billion birr liquidity for private banks to enable them to provide debt relief and additional loans to their customers in need," said Abiy Ahmed's office in a statement. The government said it will implement tax exemptions for imports of products related to curbing the coronavirus outbreak and make foreign currency available for importers.

Africa's second most populous nation has registered just 16 cases so far, but the virus has already hit the country's economy hard. It is a major supplier of coffee and flowers to Europe. Schools and universities have been shut since March 16. The government extended that on Friday for two more weeks and called upon retired and in-training medical personnel to "prepare for national duty".

Across Africa, 46 countries have collectively reported more than 2300 coronavirus cases and at least 80 deaths. ($1 = 32.7523 birr)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Laughter they say is the best medicine. At least to beat the blues resulting from the coronavirus lockdown. Subtle and sharp, sarcastic and self-deprecating. And sometimes just downright rude. There are wife jokes, husband jokes, boss barbs...

Irish intensive care units set to hit capacity within days, PM says

Irelands intensive care units will be at capacity within a few days given the rate of spread of coronavirus and the health service has plans in place to deal with the demand, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.I am concerned. As thi...

UK working quickly as it can on ventilators after missing EU scheme - PM's spokesman

Britain is working as quickly as it can to get ventilators, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, after London was criticised for not taking part in an EU scheme to try to buy the breathing machines in the coronavirus...

Stickers to be pasted on walls of house of those under

quarantine Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27 PTI In a new initiative to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, stickers will be pasted on the walls of the homes of those under home quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram from Friday. State Minister Kadakampal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020