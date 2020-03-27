Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Talking on Dakota Johnson is always incomplete without any discussion on Jamie Dornan and vice versa. But when the planet is combatting against the deadly coronavirus epidemic, the Fifty Shades actress has recently taken to Instagram to guide her global fans and followers how to stay safe from Covid-19.

With a little help from beau Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson has portrayed herself in a short video giving a master class on how to wash her hands, or we can say how she washes her hands regularly or multiple times.

Jamie Dornan's former Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson has shared washing her hands in a new video through her friend Olivia Wilde's Instagram account.

The video shows Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson spending a couple of minutes (around 1:50 minutes) washing her hands. The video shows how she focuses on it by using a dish brush to scrub even deeper.

Watch the video below and follow her while staying at home in keeping yourself safe from the epidemic coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 26, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

