Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of Ukrainians waiting at Polish border to get home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:38 IST
Thousands of Ukrainians waiting at Polish border to get home

Thousands of Ukrainians queued in long lines on Friday at the last three border crossings with Poland that remain open to get to their homeland before Ukraine closes its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We are observing an exodus of Ukrainian citizens in recent days with 3,500 to 5,000 people leaving Poland via the Korczowa crossing a day," said Major Elzbieta Pikor, a regional spokeswoman for the Polish border guard.

"The main reason why they are leaving is the pandemic. Many of them have been working in hotels, restaurants, but their jobs are being put on hold, so they are coming back to their families, to their homeland," Pikor said. Around 3,500 people were lined up at the Korczowa crossing in southeastern Poland, 74 km (46 miles) west of the Ukrainian city of Lviv, to get through the border to Ukraine.

Between one and two million Ukrainians are estimated to live or work in Poland. Many Ukrainian workers, who plug labour gaps in industries like construction and farming, enter Poland on temporary visas for a few months at a time and then return home. Poland last week closed its borders to foreigners in an effort to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. On Friday night Ukraine is to close its borders too, so many Ukrainians are trying to get home out of fear that the border barriers will be closed for good.

The last charter flights carrying Ukrainians coming back from abroad are landing home on Friday. But authorities in Kiev have said that all citizens coming back from Poland who manage to get to the border will be allowed to cross it entering Ukraine also after Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak: AI plans nine flights to Frankfurt to ferry expats from Mumbai

Air India plans to operate nine relief flights to Frankfurt next week to ferry hundreds of expats stranded in the financial capital due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, a source said on Friday. The source told PTI that the fli...

Pak PM announces special volunteer force to fight coronavirus as cases rise to 1,298

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to create a special volunteer force to help fight the coronavirus outbreak which has infected 1,298 people as Pakistan opened its borders with all-weather ally China for a day to accept much nee...

EU divisions laid bare as bloc feuds over coronavirus rescue

European Union divisions were laid bare on Friday as the blocs leaders haggled over how far to go to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, with the ailing south left fuming at the resistance of the richer north to extend ...

PM Johnson's central role to UK virus response entitled him to test - health official

People with a central role in co-ordinating the response to coronavirus will be prioritised for testing along with those with severe symptoms, a health official said on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive. Johnson and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020