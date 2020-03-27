Left Menu
Odisha reports 3 positive COVID-19 cases

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Friday.

  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:59 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Friday. Subroto Bagchi, the chief spokesperson of Odisha government said that there are three total cases of coronavirus in the state.

"As of 1 pm today, 256 samples were sent for COVID-19 test and reports of 189 samples have been obtained. One new positive case found, thus positive case stands at 3," Bagchi said. "Health condition of two identified patients is stable. The last case detected yesterday is having symptoms and is under treatment. All are on normal diet," Bagchi added.

The official informed that it has been reported that 55 persons had come in contact with the first two COVID-19 positive cases and all are under tracking. Bagchi further informed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday had made a request to all the Chief Ministers to extend required food, medicines to the Odisha people who are stranded in various states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

