Development News Edition

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 23:52 IST
Trump wishes UK PM Johnson a speed recovery from coronavirus

U.S President Donald Trump wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus during a phone call on Friday, Downing Street said.

"They agreed to work together closely, along with the G7, the G20, and other international partners, to defeat the coronavirus pandemic," Johnson's office said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

