Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bipartisan majority of Americans reject Trump idea to reopen by Easter -Reuters/Ipsos poll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 03:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 03:37 IST
Bipartisan majority of Americans reject Trump idea to reopen by Easter -Reuters/Ipsos poll

A bipartisan majority of Americans appear to reject an idea floated by President Donald Trump to reopen businesses by Easter, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, which also showed that nearly one in four have been laid off or furloughed during the coronavirus outbreak. The March 26-27 opinion poll, released Friday, also showed that the public is much more likely to heed medical advice when it is coming from doctors, local police and government officials than when it comes from Trump.

Trump, who predicted in February that the virus would quickly disappear "like a miracle," has communicated an uneven level of concern for the disease, which has infected more than 100,000 people in the United States and killed more than 1,500. The president took a hardline approach earlier this month when he urged people to gather only in small groups. Later he appeared to change course, telling reporters that he would like businesses to reopen by Easter, on April 12.

The poll showed that most Americans do not want that. In the survey, 81% said the country should continue social distancing initiatives, including 'shelter at home' orders, "despite the impact to the economy." This includes 89% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans.

Only 19% said they would like to end social distancing as soon as possible "to get the economy going again," including 11% of Democrats and 30% of Republicans. The commitment to social distancing comes despite many Americans feeling high levels of concern about the economy. Only 30% of Americans said they felt the U.S. economy was headed in the "right direction," the lowest level of confidence in polling that goes back to February 2018.

The poll showed 23% saying they have already lost their jobs because of the coronavirus, or that their employer was forced to close and "I no longer go to work, but I am still employed by them." Many economists expect the U.S. unemployment rate will surpass the 10% level that the country experienced more than a decade ago during the Great Recession. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said it may rise as high as 30%.

The poll also found that 31% of Americans were "very likely" to follow Trump's recommendations and guidance regarding the coronavirus. In comparison, 66% said they would follow the instructions of medical doctors and 64% said they would follow the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while 51% said they would follow the advice from their state's governor and 46% would follow healthcare directions from local police.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,112 adults and has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 3%. For the full poll results and methodology: https://reut.rs/3dBwD1W

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey removes Transport Minister - Official Gazette

Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan has been removed from his post, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette.Adil Karaismailoglu has been appointed as the new minister, the decree said. It did not prov...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a 2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in history - to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed...

GM reaches $120 mln settlement over lost vehicle value from defective ignition switches

General Motors Co has reached a 120 million settlement with drivers who claimed that their vehicles lost value because of defective ignition switches, which have been linked to 124 deaths.The preliminary settlement was filed on Friday night...

Singapore PM says 'tide still coming in' as 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday said the tide is still coming in as the city-state reported 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 732. Lee said the tide has not turne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020