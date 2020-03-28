Iran's health system strong, ready for possible escalation in coronavirus cases- Rouhani

Iran's health infrastructure is strong and ready to cope with a possible escalation in coronavirus cases, President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday on state TV.

Iran is among the few countries worldwide severely affected by the pandemic. On Friday, the health ministry reported a death toll of 2,378 and total confirmed infections at 32,332.

