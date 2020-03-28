Combating COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with student evacuated from China, Pune nurse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with a student evacuated from China's Wuhan city and a nurse at the Naidu Hospital in Pune to motivate them to combat COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi spoke to Nizamur Rehman, a resident of Kaskoot Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir, who is pursuing MBBS in Wuhan, the city from where the coronavirus originated. Along with 60 Kashmiri students, Rehman was recently evacuated from China.

While speaking to Rehman, Modi asked him to share his experience from China to the quarantine centre in India. "You must have realised how dangerous this virus is," said the Prime Minister. "Sir, I study MBBS in Wuhan. We were very tense in Wuhan. We thank Indian government for helping us and bringing us back to the country. We did not face any difficulty during the quarantine," said Rehman.

"We were provided with every facility including indoor games. We were 60 students from Kashmir. We are spreading awareness in our region. We all are safe in the Valley," responded Rehman. The student further thanked Prime Minister Modi for extending timely support to all students. Later, the Prime Minister spoke to nurse Chaya, who works at the Naidu Hospital in Pune and expressed gratitude to health workers for working selflessly towards the well being of the nation amid the crisis.After the Prime Minister asked Chaya how is she managing with work and family, she said: "I am good, Sir. We are tense about our family but we have to work. It is our duty. Patients come in a worried state. We boost their morale."

"Seven COVID-19 patients have been cured in the hospital. We talk to patients very politely and try our best to make them comfortable. Patients' families are not allowed. Only staff is allowed as the hospital is quarantined," she said. While giving a message to all healthcare providers and doctors, Chaya said: "No need to fear, keep working. With our combined efforts, we will soon win the corona battle."

She also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for working day and night against the COVID-19 battle. Earlier, the Prime Minister had held a video conference with various sections of society like medical equipment and medicine manufacturing industry, stakeholders of print and electronic media, radio industry, captains of the industry and constituents of Varanasi.

He has also been regularly in touch with various Chief Ministers, Ministers of the Central government over the phone. Meanwhile, he also interacted with AYUSH sector practitioners via video conference.

He said that the AYUSH sector has a long tradition of keeping the nation healthy and its importance has increased manifold in the ongoing efforts to tackle COVID-19. The Prime Minister asked them to spread the message of good practises, which need to be adopted in the efforts to control the spread of the virus. He also praised the ongoing efforts of AYUSH Ministry in promoting yoga at home to de-stress the mind and strengthen the body during this difficult phase.

Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of countering and fact-checking unsubstantiated claims of AYUSH having a cure for the disease, adding that AYUSH scientists, ICMR, CSIR and other research organisations must come together for evidence-based research. "The country must be ready to use the entire healthcare workforce to meet the challenge, and if the need so arises, help from private doctors connected with AYUSH may be sought by the government," he said.

The AYUSH practitioners mentioned their efforts to conduct research for symptomatic treatment. The Prime Minister stressed that it is important to create awareness about India's traditional medicines and medical practices all over the world. (ANI)

