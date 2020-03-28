Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with student evacuated from China, Pune nurse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with a student evacuated from China's Wuhan city and a nurse at the Naidu Hospital in Pune to motivate them to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 15:41 IST
Combating COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with student evacuated from China, Pune nurse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with a student evacuated from China's Wuhan city and a nurse at the Naidu Hospital in Pune to motivate them to combat COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi spoke to Nizamur Rehman, a resident of Kaskoot Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir, who is pursuing MBBS in Wuhan, the city from where the coronavirus originated. Along with 60 Kashmiri students, Rehman was recently evacuated from China.

While speaking to Rehman, Modi asked him to share his experience from China to the quarantine centre in India. "You must have realised how dangerous this virus is," said the Prime Minister. "Sir, I study MBBS in Wuhan. We were very tense in Wuhan. We thank Indian government for helping us and bringing us back to the country. We did not face any difficulty during the quarantine," said Rehman.

"We were provided with every facility including indoor games. We were 60 students from Kashmir. We are spreading awareness in our region. We all are safe in the Valley," responded Rehman. The student further thanked Prime Minister Modi for extending timely support to all students. Later, the Prime Minister spoke to nurse Chaya, who works at the Naidu Hospital in Pune and expressed gratitude to health workers for working selflessly towards the well being of the nation amid the crisis.After the Prime Minister asked Chaya how is she managing with work and family, she said: "I am good, Sir. We are tense about our family but we have to work. It is our duty. Patients come in a worried state. We boost their morale."

"Seven COVID-19 patients have been cured in the hospital. We talk to patients very politely and try our best to make them comfortable. Patients' families are not allowed. Only staff is allowed as the hospital is quarantined," she said. While giving a message to all healthcare providers and doctors, Chaya said: "No need to fear, keep working. With our combined efforts, we will soon win the corona battle."

She also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for working day and night against the COVID-19 battle. Earlier, the Prime Minister had held a video conference with various sections of society like medical equipment and medicine manufacturing industry, stakeholders of print and electronic media, radio industry, captains of the industry and constituents of Varanasi.

He has also been regularly in touch with various Chief Ministers, Ministers of the Central government over the phone. Meanwhile, he also interacted with AYUSH sector practitioners via video conference.

He said that the AYUSH sector has a long tradition of keeping the nation healthy and its importance has increased manifold in the ongoing efforts to tackle COVID-19. The Prime Minister asked them to spread the message of good practises, which need to be adopted in the efforts to control the spread of the virus. He also praised the ongoing efforts of AYUSH Ministry in promoting yoga at home to de-stress the mind and strengthen the body during this difficult phase.

Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of countering and fact-checking unsubstantiated claims of AYUSH having a cure for the disease, adding that AYUSH scientists, ICMR, CSIR and other research organisations must come together for evidence-based research. "The country must be ready to use the entire healthcare workforce to meet the challenge, and if the need so arises, help from private doctors connected with AYUSH may be sought by the government," he said.

The AYUSH practitioners mentioned their efforts to conduct research for symptomatic treatment. The Prime Minister stressed that it is important to create awareness about India's traditional medicines and medical practices all over the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Food being served to needy at nearly 800 centres set up by Delhi govt: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Food being served to needy at nearly 800 centres set up by Delhi govt CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Uzbek doctor, 39, dies after coronavirus self-treatment

A doctor in Uzbekistan died on Saturday after unsuccessfully trying to treat a coronavirus infection that he kept secret, the Central Asian nations healthcare ministry said. The 39-year-old man had been in contact with Uzbek patient zero, i...

Virus crisis hasn't ruined Rashford's recovery

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says his recovery from the back injury that has sidelined him since January has not been affected by the coronavirus crisis. Rashford sustained a double stress fracture in an FA Cup tie against Wolv...

Indian players at physical disadvantage due to space constraint: John Gloster

Indian players could be at a physical disadvantage due to lack of enough training space during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, feels teams former physiotherapist John Gloster. The coronavirus outbreak, that originated in Chinese city of W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020