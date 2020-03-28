Left Menu
Development News Edition

Namibia suspends mining operations as coronavirus lockdown takes effect

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Windhoek
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:10 IST
Namibia suspends mining operations as coronavirus lockdown takes effect

Namibia on Saturday ordered mining companies to cease operations for three weeks as the country entered its first day of a partial lockdown, and stepped up measures to curb coronavirus infections which currently stand at eight people. Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo said in a statement mining activities should be discontinued during the lockdown, which lasts until April 16.

The sector generates around 50% of the small southern African nation's export revenue, contributing 9.3% to gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, and is key to reversing the recent recession driven by a sharp decline in primary production. Namibia, with a population just under three million, has yet to record any coronavirus deaths, but has acted quickly to curb its spread, this week banning travel from all countries, restricting social movement, and ordering most people to work from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

NGO feeds stray animals in Pune amid COVID-19 lockdown

Karma Foundation, an NGO based in Pune, has received special permission from the police to supply food to stray animals across the city. They have supplied food to over 8000 stray animals across the city in the last three days.Police have g...

COVID-19 : Delhi Police sets up 24*7 helpline

The Delhi Police on Saturday started 24-hour helpline number---011-23469526-- to resolve issues related to lockdown due to coronavirus. A total of 3796 calls were received on the helpline so far, informed Delhi Police.Earlier today, Delhi P...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.2 trillion aid package to help the United States cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged, bega...

Delhi govt converts schools into night shelters to accommodate stranded migrant labourers

The Delhi government has started converting schools in the Ghazipur area into night shelters to accommodate stranded migrant workers amid the lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020