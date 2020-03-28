Left Menu
Coronavirus: 28 new cases in Maharashtra, count 181

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:49 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:49 IST
With 28 more people testing positive, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 181 on Saturday. Twenty-two new patients were found in Mumbai while two were from Nagpur, the state Health Department said in a release.

Other four patients were from Palghar, Vasai-Virar and Navi Mumbai, all peripheral towns near Mumbai. The department also said that of the total number of patients in the state, 104 are `asymptomatic' cases (they do not have symptoms of COVID-19, yet are infected by the virus).

The condition of five patients is serious, the release said. The number of coronavirus patients in the state who died rose to six on Saturday when it was confirmed that an 85-year-old Mumbai doctor, who succumbed at a private hospital on Friday, had the infection, the health department said.

Mumbai leads in the number of positive patients in the state (73). Sangli has 24 cases (all from a single family), Pune 19, Pimpri Chinchwad 12, Nagpur 11,Kalyan-Dombivali seven, Navi Mumbai six, Thane five, Yavatmal and Vasai-Virar four each, Ahmednagar three, Satara and Panvel two each, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Pune rural, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Gondia one each. One patient hails from Gujarat.

Among those who died, five were from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai. So far 26 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. As many as 17,295 persons are home quarantined while 5,928 are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

