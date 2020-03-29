Saudi Arabia shuts entry and exit into Jeddah, brings forward curfew - state news agency

Saudi Arabia shut down entry and exit into the Jeddah governorate and brought forward a curfew there to begin at 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

The curfew in Jeddah previously began at 7 p.m. Saudi Arabia applied the same measures to Riyadh, Mecca, and Medina last week.

