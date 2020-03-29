Saudi Arabia shuts entry and exit into Jeddah, brings forward curfew - state news agency

Saudi Arabia shuts entry and exit into Jeddah, brings forward curfew - state news agencyReuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 13:35 IST
Saudi Arabia shut down entry and exit into the Jeddah governorate and brought forward a curfew there to begin at 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), state news agency SPA said on Sunday.
The curfew in Jeddah previously began at 7 p.m. Saudi Arabia applied the same measures to Riyadh, Mecca, and Medina last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Jeddah
- Medina
- Riyadh
- Mecca
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears- SPA
Saudi Arabia says to suspend international flights over virus
Turkey quarantines thousands of pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia closes malls, restaurants, cafes and parks over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia detains 298 public officials in new corruption probes