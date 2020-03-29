Coronavirus crisis puts EU's credibility on the line: French minister

How the European Union responds to the coronavirus outbreak will determine its credibility and utility, a French minister said on Sunday, after the bloc failed to agree last week on measures to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

"If Europe is just a single market when times are good, then it has no sense," European Affairs minister Amelie de Montchalin told France Inter radio.

She said Europe's populist parties would be the winners if EU leaders failed to act together during a major crisis.

