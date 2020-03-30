Zimbabwe returns to using foreign currencies ahead of coronavirus lockdown

Zimbabwe legalized the use of foreign currencies in domestic transactions on Sunday, less than a year after abandoning dollarisation, as the country readies for a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, starting at midnight.

"Any person may pay for goods and services chargeable in Zimbabwe dollars in foreign currency ... at the ruling rate on the date of payment," a government notice said.

