One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, total count 22

A 77-year-old man from the city tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of people afflicted with the dreaded virus to 22, a senior health official said. The septuagenarian was admitted to a private medical facility on Sunday evening with fever, cough and severe respiratory issues, he said.

The elderly man, whose travel history is yet to be ascertained, is on ventilator support at an isolation unit of the hospital, the official said. The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 22 in West Bengal, including two deaths.

A 44-year-old woman from Kalimpong in Darjeeling district became the latest fatality on Monday morning. She breathed her last around 2 am at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, officials said..

