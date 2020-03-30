Japan ruling party to propose stimulus package worth 16-17% of GDP, policy chief says

Japan ruling party to propose stimulus package worth 16-17% of GDP, policy chief saysReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:15 IST
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will propose a stimulus package totalling 16% to 17% of gross domestic product amid the coronavirus outbreak, its policy chief said on Monday.
Fumio Kishida told reporters that the party would propose a formalised package to the government on Tuesday. He also said it would be difficult to bring a sales tax back to its current level if the government were to cut the nationwide tax.
