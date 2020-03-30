Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson hails society in latest self-isolation video message

PTI | London | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:28 IST
Boris Johnson hails society in latest self-isolation video message
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, took to social media once again to post a video message to update the public on his health, in which he also said that 20,000 former NHS staff have returned to help contain the deadly virus. In a significant departure from the Conservative Party roots and former prime minister Margaret Thatcher's infamous declaration that "there is no such thing as society" reflective of her strong non-interventionist approach, Johnson delivered a contradictory message as he exhorted the public to carry on following the strict social distancing norms to help collectively control the spread of the deadly virus.

"We are going to do it, we are going to do it together. One thing I think the coronavirus crisis has already proved is that there really is such a thing as society," he said in a video posted on Twitter on Sunday evening. "Thanks to everyone who has been staying at home. By delaying the spread of the disease we can reduce the pressure on our NHS, and that's how we hope to save many thousands of lives," he said.

Looking ill but dressed in a suit and ties, Johnson tried to project his usual optimistic message as he carries on leading the country's response to the pandemic via video conferencing and phone calls. He thanked the nearly 20,000 retired doctors and nurses who have returned to the National Health Service (NHS) to help with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson applauded the British public for obeying the restrictions set out by the government to slow the spread of the virus and help reduce the pressure on the health service, adding that train use was down 95 percent and bus use down 75 percent. His message came as the UK's coronavirus death toll continues to mount, with a further 209 deaths in a day to hit a total of 1,228. The country remains under semi-lockdown with a central message to "stay at home", except for key workers who do need to get to work at hospitals, shops, and pharmacies where they must follow the minimum two-meter social distancing norm.

Dr Jenny Harries, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, has said that the strict social distancing rules in place at present would have to remain for between two and three months. She warned that it would be a further three months before all the present restrictions were lifted, and even then there were likely to be "bumps" as new clusters of cases were identified. "We must not suddenly revert to our normal way of living. That would be quite dangerous. If we stop them [the restrictions] all of our efforts will have been wasted and we could see a second peak," she said.

"So over time, probably the next six months, we will see where we are going. We need to keep that lid on and then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distance measures and gradually get us all back to normal," she said. Meanwhile, the UK government has said that it is ramping up testing of NHS frontline workers. Some experts believe that the UK is beginning to show some early signs of a slowdown in some indicators for the coronavirus outbreak.

"If we look at the number of new hospital admissions per day, for instance, that does appear to be slowing down a little bit now. It's not yet plateaued, so the numbers can be increasing each day, but the rate of increase has slowed," said Prof Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London and one of the government's key advisers on the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 2 Worli localities sealed, fumigated for coronavirus

Two colonies in Worli area in central Mumbai were sealed, disinfected and fumigated in the early hours of Monday in view of novel coronavirus outbreak, local MLA and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted. While some television chan...

"This is bliss": Chinese barber has clients queuing up as Wuhan eases lockdown

For barber Xiong Juan, a recent easing of restrictions in the city of Wuhan, epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak, means she is now busier than ever.Xiong, 39, now spends her days riding around on her electric bicycle and offering her s...

10-day extension of BS-VI deadline unlikely to do 'any good' to auto industry: Report

The 10-day extension of BS-VI deadline granted by the Supreme Court due to the lockdown is unlikely to do any good to the automobile industry amid the coronavirus outbreak, a report said on Monday. The existing emission norms or Bharat Stag...

COVID-19: Process to free 8,000 prisoners from MP jails begins

The process to release nearly 8,000 prisoners began in Madhya Pradesh on Monday with an aim to prevent overcrowding in jails amid the coronavirus crisis, a senior official said. Out of these 8,000 prisoners, 5,000 will be released on parole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020