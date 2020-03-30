Coronavirus testing begins at AIIMS, Rishikesh

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here began testing suspected coronavirus cases on Monday, officials said

Initially, 30 samples of suspected coronavirus cases will be tested at the facility per day which may gradually be increased up to 100, coronavirus tests coordinator at AIIMS, Rishikesh, Madhur Uniyal, said

This augments coronavirus testing facilities in the state as earlier all suspected samples had to be sent to a designated lab in Haldwani for examination.

