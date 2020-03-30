Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:24 IST
UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.

Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland where he had continued to work. After consultation with his doctor, he is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House said. He will resume meetings and take exercise in accordance with government and medical guidelines.

However, his wife Camilla, who tested negative for coronavirus, will remain in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she too develops symptoms. Buckingham Palace has previously said Queen Elizabeth, who left London for Windsor Castle on March 19 along with her 98-year-old husband, Philip, is in good health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Whyte fight 'off' but Hearn eyes boxing return behind closed doors

Dillian Whytes heavyweight clash with Alexander Povetkin is set to become the latest victim of coronavirus but boxing could return behind closed doors in June, according to British promoter Eddie Hearn. We will make an official announcement...

Saudi says to raise oil exports to record 10.6 mn bpd

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will raise its oil exports to a record 10.6 million barrels per day starting from May amid an escalating price war with RussiaThe kingdom plans to raise its petroleum exports by 600,000 bpd from May, so total ...

COVID-19: Yogi asks health dept to constitute special teams for Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued directives to the Health Department to constitute teams for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad to combat coronavirus there. Adityanath issued the directives while chairing ...

COVID-19 outbreak credit negative for India's retail industry: Icra

The Coronavirus outbreak is credit negative for Indias retail industry in the short-term amid shutdown of malls as well as closure of non-essential stores across the country, rating agency Icra said in a report. Icra in a report said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020