EU clears French 1.2 bln euro scheme for small firms hit by pandemic

EU clears French 1.2 bln euro scheme for small firms hit by pandemicReuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:09 IST
The European Commission authorised on Monday France's scheme to support small companies and self-employed people affected by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the scheme, Paris has pledged a total of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in subsidies to firms with a maximum of 10 employees and an annual turnover not exceeding 1 million euros.
The scheme, known as "Fonds de solidarite" was approved under a fast-track procedure the Commission has applied since mid-March to speed up spending in EU states to combat the economic and social crisis sparked by the outbreak. ($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- European Commission
- Paris
- EU
ALSO READ
Anxious France votes in local elections, defying virus
France's cafes opened through the war, but not the coronavirus
France to reduce transport services between cities due to coronavirus
Macron says France will get through coronavirus by being responsible
France to limit long-distance train, bus, plane travel over coronavirus