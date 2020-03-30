Poland may announce new coronavirus restrictions Tue

Poland is considering introducing further measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic and its negative effects, Michal Dworczyk, a top aide to the Prime Minister, said on Monday. "There is a need to introduce new regulations and the prime minister's statement tomorrow will be connected to them," Dworczyk told reporters.

"At the moment consultations with doctors, experts and most importantly with the health minister are being held," he added. Poland has already closed schools, theaters and cinemas and limited public gatherings. It has also shuttered borders until mid-April and told Poles to stay at home and plans measures to support the economy.

