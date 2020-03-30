Ayanda Dlodlo receives donations from businesses to fight COVID-19

Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo has received donations from various businesses in the area of Secunda, Mpumalanga, to be used in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sasol donated 400 liters of sanitizer solution which have been delivered to various areas around Secunda, including the Kinross Club, where a group of about 106 homeless people has been accommodated and the community of Embalenhle Township at large.

In addition, Sasol has also assisted with infrastructure for the construction of roadblocks, the supply of gloves and masks in the Secunda area.

The Spar Supermarket has donated foodstuffs for the homeless people at the shelter and will be doing so for the duration of the lockdown.

Other essentials like soap, washing powder, bathroom necessities, and blankets were donated for the homeless people shelter by Sabbers Supermarket and AME in Secunda.

The Minister thanked both Sasol the Spar Supermarket and Sabbers Supermarket in Secunda for their contribution towards the fight against the COVID- 19 outbreak.

This as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown last Monday, starting from midnight on Thursday.

The Minister said the donations will assist a great deal in the efforts of the government to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

She expressed her great appreciation for the partnership with local business and their commitment to support the government in its efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This is a great partnership between business and government towards the fight against the spread of the virus. We have to harness our collective energies as a society to contain the spread and such efforts are much appreciated.

"A majority of our people especially in poor areas like Embalenhle do not have access to sanitizers to protect themselves and their families. In addition to all other measures like maintaining adequate social distance, washing hands regularly and complying fully with the directive of a lockdown, these initiatives will go a long way in contributing to the fight against the spread of the virus," Dlodlo said.

The Minister said she was concerned by the lack of compliance with the lockdown by some of the people in Secunda.

"It looks like the people around the area are not heeding the call of the lockdown and that is worrisome," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.