UK hospital admissions have not accelerated, rising by 1,000 a day - Chief Scientific Adviser

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:19 IST
Admissions into British hospitals are not accelerating and are rising by around 1,000 per day, the government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday.

"Roughly 1,000 a day ... that’s not an acceleration. It’s quite important, it tells you that actually this is a bit more stable than it has been," he told a news conference.

"I expect the number of people coming every day to be about that, it may go up a little bit, and then in two or three weeks you would expect that to stablilise and then to start to go down a bit."

